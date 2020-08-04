Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated August 4, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Mindy Wales, 31, NCSO, hold for CAC, fail to comply; Felicia Midkiff, 24, NCSO, hold for district court; Dalco Whiteman, 52, WHP, contract hold/billing; Giovanni Lopez-Valencia, 29, INS, immigration hold; Pedro De La Paz-Acuna, 35, INS, contract hold/billing; Brianna Reed, 20, NCSO, district court bench warrant, fail to appear, criminal warrant; Ashley Wall, 27, NCSO, criminal warrant; Domenic Potenzieri, 35, NCSO, bond revocation; Michele Amack, 50, CPD, criminal warrant (times 2); Benjamin Wolfe, 30, CPD, reckless driving, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, attempt to elude, registration violation, compliance auto insurance, fail to comply.
