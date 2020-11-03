Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 3, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Nov. 3, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:Eric Cisneros, 38, NCSO, serve jail time; Richard Parke, 38, NCSO, fail to appear; Johnny Garcia, 32, WHP, speed over 75 on interstate, driving without interlock device, DWUS, attempt to elude; Desirae Writing Bird, 40, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Tristen Gradner, 23, MPD, public intoxication; Bobbie Butler, 45, MPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession meth; Dylan Adkins, 18, CPD, auto burglary, furnish liquor to minor; Jason Wolfe, 18, CPD, auto burglary, MIP state; Pavala Bonavitacola, 73, CPD, fail to appear.
