Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 22, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated May 22, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- Doriann Calvery, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Rufus McCormick, 40, public intoxication prohibited, controlled substance possession; Ashley Moyte, 28, CPD, fail to comply; Johnathan Wright, 38, NCSO, hold for CAC, contract hold/billing; Marc Alden, 55, MPD, public intoxication, interference with police officer; James Taylor, 48, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, hold for probation and parole; Monique Chavez, 37, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Christopher Lull, 45, CPD, domestic battery; Ash'Lynn Wittig-Keefe, 19, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; John Gallaway, 35, NCSO, criminal warrant; Elias Jimenez, 43, CPD, fail to appear (times 2), fail to comply; Hosea White, 41, CPD, open container in vehicle, driver's license, interference with peace officer; Phoebe Soundingsides, 35, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, interference with peace officer, county warrant/hold for agency; Amber Harris, 35, CPD, marijuana possession; Cody Thornton, 28, CPD, fail to appear, marijuana possession.
