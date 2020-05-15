You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 15, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated May 15, 2020, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

William Dinges, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Eddy Fernandez, 46, MPD, DWUI; Austin Greer, 22, CPD, district court bench warrant; Grant Bauer, 28, CPD, fail to appear, hold for probation and parole; Steven Rodgers, NCSO, bond revocation; Shane Day, 28, CPD, fail to comply; Samuel Schade, 34, CPD, criminal warrant; William Childers, 34, CPD, DWUI; Kyle Espinoza, 21, CPD, fail to appear; Russell Yeik, 43, CPD, DUS; Mark Tuttle, 44, CPD, district court bench warrant, controlled substance possession meth; Michelle Miller, 47, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News