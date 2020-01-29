Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 29, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Tiffany Root, 35, NCSO, district court bench warrant, civil bench warrant; Samuel Fales, 38, EPD, fail to appear; Anna Otterholt, 39, CPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Mary Gear, 32, EPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Justin Edgley, 28, NCSO, fail to comply; Bradley Young, 34, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Tyla Trumbull, 33, NCSO, hold for WWC, criminal warrant; Sierra Potenzieri, 29, NCSO, criminal warrant; Dewayne Farthing, 40, CPD, fail to comply, interference with peace officer; Jacob Hodges, 38, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Zachary Hammond, 30, NCSO, DWUI, controlled substance possession, driver’s license, duty unattended vehicle; Ty Sayles, 48, CPD, domestic battery; Kasey Autry, 28, CPD, disturbance breach of peace; Larry McDaniel, 30, CPD, disturbance, interference.