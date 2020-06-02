Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated June 2, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Sylvia Sanjavier, 45, CPD, trespassing; Austin Wegner, 22, NCSO, serve jail time, criminal warrant, fail to appear; Maurice Duran, 27, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Christian Oreilana-Gutierrez, 19, INS, immigration hold; Pedro Torres-Sepulveda, 29, INS, immigration hold; Dominick Aiello, 58, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container possess/dispense in open; David Brown, 46, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Robert Friday, 26, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container possess/dispense in open, resisting arrest interfere with, fail to comply, fail to appear; Donald Sortor, 48, NCSO, simple assault, breach of peace; Lanny Wilson, 24, CPD, disturbing the peace; Russell Frerichs, 43, MPD, public intoxication; Ronald Warner, 55, MPD, domestic assault.
