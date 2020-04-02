Following is the new addition in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 2, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated April 2, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Connor Goodman, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Douglas Jordan, 28, NCSO, serve jail time; Derek Connolly, 26, EPD, fail to comply, criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency.
