Following is the new addition in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 1, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 31, 2020, visit trib.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday addition:
Moziha Madrid, 18, CPD, property damage injuring/defacing/destroying; liquor law minor in possession public
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!