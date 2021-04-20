Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 20, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated April 20, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
- Wilbur Lutkins, 30, NCSO, fail to comply; Monique Chavez, 38, NCSO, serve jail time; Benjamin Morgan, 61, NCSO, serve jail time; Duane Evenson, 53, CPD, parks alcohol and public intoxication; Jacob Reeves, 26, CPD, controlled substance possession, interference with peace officer, breach of peace; Logan Lafferty, 26, CPD, DWUI, interference with peace officer.
