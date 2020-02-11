You are the owner of this article.
Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 11, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 11, 2020, visit trib.com.

Tuesday additions:

Wyatt Finn, 18, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2); Slater Ream, 20, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession; Summer Warner, 27, CPD, fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency; Kaeden Child, 19, CPD, controlled substance possession; Michael Downing, 57, NCSO, fail to appear; Carrie Troxel, 47, NCSO, criminal warrant, NCIC hit; Triston Quiroz, 24, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Nichole Greenleaf, 51, NCSO, criminal warrant; Carol Baker, 49, CPD, public intoxication; William Topaum, 42, CPD, public intoxication, simple assault, disturbing the peace; Preston Mooney, 19, CPD, district court bench warrant; Derrick Jonas, 33, CPD, public intoxication, open container in a motor vehicle; Alyssa Duran, 19, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Jacob Perry, 18, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Edward Fields, 58, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 4), controlled substance possession meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver; Jordan Bernard, 28, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Steven Lashmett, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Joe Thies, 18, CPD, controlled substance possession, MIP state; Patrick Wilson, 30, MPD, DWUI; Austin Bayless, 27, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth (times 2).

