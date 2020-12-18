 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 18, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 18, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Michael Chippewa, 39, USMA, contract hold/billing; Michael Blackley, 66, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Kenya Jones, 26, WHP, controlled substance possession meth, delivery of controlled substance (times 2), attempts/conspire; Zachery Harms, 26, WHP, attempts/conspire (times 2), controlled substance possession meth, delivery of controlled substance; Dakota Cartwright, 21, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Kathy Seeley, 63, CPD, trespassing; Cory Kimbley, 34, EPD, domestic assault, breach of peace; Tiffany Dorf, 40, WHP, DWUS, maintain insurance, registration violation; Jesse Smith, 23, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, burglary aggravated, vandalism/destruction of property, criminal warrant; Taylor Addison, 19, CPD, fail to appear; Danney Pollock, 37, CPD, larceny, conspiracy; Katie Pollock, 34, CPD, larceny, conspiracy; Christopher McCain, 30, MPD, interference with police officer, controlled substance possession meth, fail to appear; Adrian Moss, 34, CPD, DUS, insurance violation.

