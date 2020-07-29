Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 29, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Andrew Castano, 40, CPD, disturbing the peace; Evan Martinez, 18, CPD, interference with peace officer, auto burglary; Shane Johner, 40, CPD, fail to appear (times 2), resisting arrest, county warrant/hold for agency; Tawny Nelson, 33, NCSO, hold for CAC; Cameron Wilkinson, 18, CPD, fail to appear, criminal warrant.
Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!