Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 27, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 27, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
- Ronald Burke, 60, NCSO, serve jail time, criminal warrant; Antonio Vera, 27, NCSO, serve jail time; Stanley Seivewright, 60, MPD, violate protection order; Shawn Mapp, 39, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Clarence Aragon, 42, USMA, contract hold/billing; Ana Ybarra, 29, EPD, fail to comply; Shane Wood, 48, CPD, domestic battery, simple assault, criminal trespass; Alexander Walsh, 22, MPD, DWUI; Andrew Castano, 40, CPD, trespassing; Michael Bender, 25, CPD, DWUI, DUS, resisting arrest, reckless driving.
