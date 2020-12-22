 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 22, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 22, visit trib.com.

Tuesday additions:

Marlyee Friday, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Mariah Ramos, 27, NCSO, serve jail time; Clint Peterson, 31, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Eric Lee, 25, NCSO, criminal warrant, domestic assault; Brandon Thompson, 39, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Brandon Ensley, 22, NCSO, district court bench warrant; William Allen, 55, WHP, attempts/conspire, delivery of controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, controlled substance possession (times 3), county warrant/hold for agency, controlled substance possession meth; Krista Cantrell, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Azteca Roldan, 18, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Mark Evans, 26, WHP, controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency; Joseph Martinez, 30, CPD, controlled substance possession; Wesley Bell, 33, MPD, controlled substance possession meth.

