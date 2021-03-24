Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 24, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 24, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
John Gallaway, 36, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Beau King, 31, CPD, burglary, wrongful take/dispose property, false written statement; Racheal Konkler, 33, NCSO, probationary court hold; Dakota Landess, 23, CPD, fail to appear; Matthew Matney, 33, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Deanna Herrera, 56, MPD, DWUI; Larry Lattimore, 51, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to appear.