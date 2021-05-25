 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
0 comments

Inmate roster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 25, 2021, visit trib.com.

Tuesday additions:

Roberto Moreno, 61, NCSO, serve jail time; Steven Rodgers, 44, CPD, criminal warrant; Lucas Sanchez, 40, CPD, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency; Gabriel Ingles, 24, NCSO, serve jail time, criminal warrant; Bruce Bricker, 47, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Kylee Joreski, 19, CPD, interfere with peace officer, possess controlled substance powder or crystal, shoplifting, fail to comply; Taylor Dupont, 36, NCSO, DUI; Mark Pierce, 53, CPD, NCIC hit.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 15, 16, and 17, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 18, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Inmate roster
Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Announcements

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 21, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News