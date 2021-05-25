Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 25, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Roberto Moreno, 61, NCSO, serve jail time; Steven Rodgers, 44, CPD, criminal warrant; Lucas Sanchez, 40, CPD, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency; Gabriel Ingles, 24, NCSO, serve jail time, criminal warrant; Bruce Bricker, 47, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Kylee Joreski, 19, CPD, interfere with peace officer, possess controlled substance powder or crystal, shoplifting, fail to comply; Taylor Dupont, 36, NCSO, DUI; Mark Pierce, 53, CPD, NCIC hit.