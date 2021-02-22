Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Feb. 20 to 22, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Feb. 20 to 22, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Michael Tate, 55, CPD, controlled substance possession, DWUS, criminal warrant; Kevin Skaj, 31, NCSO, fail to appear; Jeremy Blume, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; John Robinson, 55, NCSO, serve jail time; Brandon Campbell, 38, NCSO, hold for WSP; Michael Brown, 32, EPD, fail to appear; Steven Baros, 38, CPD, hold for probation and parole Keil Muir, 36, EPD, resisting arrest, driver's license, fail to comply; Emmanuel Potter, 35, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Joseph Elston, 40, CPD, fail to appear; Jayson Hall, 49, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Brett Dunning, 31, CPD, fail to appear.
Sunday additions:
- Alyssa Allen, 27, CPD, criminal warrant; Michael Rosacci, 36, CPD, shoplifting, controlled substance possession; Crystal Wirtala, 29, EVF, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession meth; Kandi Kinney, 52, CPD, improper 911 calls; Henry Quiver, 30, SDCI, county warrant/hold for agency; Andrew Henry, 31, CPD, public intoxication, open container, resisting arrest; Jose Moralez, 34, CPD, DWUI, compliance auto insurance, open container in vehicle, interference with peace officer; Aarron Lavering, 33, NCSO, escape from detention; Kasha Glosser, 40, CPD, fail to comply, criminal warrant; Michelle Williams, 50, EPD, controlled substance possession meth; Jeanette Jones, 46, EPD, controlled substance possession meth; Tiffany Dorf, 41, CPD, domestic battery; Amanda Visoky, 32, NCSO, DWUI.