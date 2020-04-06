You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following is the new addition in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 4 through 6, 2020. There were no new additions to the jail roster on April 4.

Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 5 and 6, 2020, visit trib.com.

Sunday additions:

  • James Alley, 34, NCSO, fail to appear; Paul Wilson, 54, CPD, shoplifting, fail to comply; Gordon Libby, 23, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Martin Gutierrez, 45, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, resisting arrest interfere with, trespassing, county warrant/hold for agency.

Monday additions:

  • Alyssa Frechea, 22, CPD, shoplifting, bond revocation; Kyle Pacheco, 30, NCSO, fail to appear.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News