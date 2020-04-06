Inmate roster

Following is the new addition in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 4 through 6, 2020. There were no new additions to the jail roster on April 4.

Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 5 and 6, 2020, visit trib.com.