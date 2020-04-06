Inmate roster

Following is the new addition in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 4 through 6, 2020. There were no new additions to the jail roster on April 4.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 5 and 6, 2020, visit trib.com.
Sunday additions:
- James Alley, 34, NCSO, fail to appear; Paul Wilson, 54, CPD, shoplifting, fail to comply; Gordon Libby, 23, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Martin Gutierrez, 45, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, resisting arrest interfere with, trespassing, county warrant/hold for agency.
Monday additions:
- Alyssa Frechea, 22, CPD, shoplifting, bond revocation; Kyle Pacheco, 30, NCSO, fail to appear.
