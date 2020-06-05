Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated June 5, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Celia Kinion, 24, CPD, resisting arrest; Cody McCormick, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Anacin Belving, 30, CPD, aggravated assault, probation revocation by police officer; Dexter Hirz, 26, WHP, DWUI, registration violation; Daniel Closs, 65, CPD, public intoxication; Alexander Neard, 27, CPD, controlled substance possession; Michael Izatt, 55, CPD, controlled substance possession meth.
