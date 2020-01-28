You have free articles remaining.
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 28, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:Timothy Houck, 34, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Zairen Boykin, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Levi Lee, 38, NCSO, criminal warrant; William Miller, 37, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Austin Larvie, 32, CPD, public intoxication.