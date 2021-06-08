Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 8, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 8, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Shelley Midgett, 61, NCSO, serve jail time; Zayne Ritzman, 24, CPD, battery, hold for probation and parole; Brenton Daley, 47, CPD, burglary, possess controlled substance powder or crystal; Mason Cureton, 20, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Christopher Lutonsky, 40, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, lighted lamps and illuminating devices required; Douglas Rooney, 24, MPD, DWUI; Lisa Sears, 40, NCSO, serve jail time.