Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., October 9, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated October 9, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Sergio Diaz, 34, MPD, interference; Kameron Young-Johnson, 25, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Michelle Willis, 27, NCSO, fail to comply; Naveda Whiting, 33, CPD, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency; Deidra Crook, 37, CPD, attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 2); Jacob Reeves, 26, CPD, seat belt required, interference with peace officer, vandalism/destruction of property; Menyan Hauck, 40, CPD, resisting arrest/interfere with; Melvi Ipina-sosa, 46, INS, immigration hold; Hardeep Sohi, 32, INS, immigration hold; Ray Robinson, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Lorraine Hunter, 36, EPD, disorderly conduct, petit larceny; Cody Crossguns, 27, CPD, fail to appear; Natalie Maddy, 25, CPD, DWUI; Robert Willow, 40, EPD, fighting at public gatherings, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.
