Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 25 to 27, 2020. Along with the inmates' names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained.
Saturday additions:
- William Jackson, 26, CPD, district court bench warrant, hold for probation and parole; James Drake, 44, CPD, violate protection order; Tasha Meacham, 42, NCSO, hold for district court; Shayla Harris Morisette, 26, EPD, controlled substance possession, wrongful take/dispose of property; Miranda Warner, 30, EPD, burglary, larceny, grand larceny, criminal warrant, NCIC hit, wrongful take/dispose of property; William Hoffman, 65, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Shawn Newport, CPD, 40, no insurance, suspended/revoked driver’s license, fail to appear; Thomas Allee, 35, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Randy Strom, 45, CPD, disturbance.
Sunday additions:
- Martha Moss, 52, CPD, fail to comply; Alyssa Frechea, 22, CPD, controlled substance possession; Steve Knox, 49, CPD, controlled substance possession, trespassing, public intoxication; Jordan Alegria, 19, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Dionne Daley-Alegria, 47, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Charles Woolsey, 32, CPD, shoplifting, controlled substance possession; Maximo Gonzalez-Cortez, 28, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license, no insurance; Arnaldo Valenzuela, 42, EPD, DWUS, insurance required; Samantha Spicer, 28, CPD, DWUI, open container operating vehicle, two and three lane, stop and turn lights, interference; Carmella Driftwood, 31, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Danielle Leonard, 29, CPD, DWUI; Christy Webster, 50, NCSO, serve jail time.
Monday additions:
Jason Beals, 41, SDCI, DWUI, two and three lane, open container in vehicle, texting while driving; Ronald Condelario, 51, CPD, DWUI; Yoni-Cojolon-us, 26, INS, immigration hold; Michael Bowden, 28, NCSO, DWUI, open container in vehicle.