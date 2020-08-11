Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 11, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 11, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Dustin Headley, 29, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Ronald Blain, 52, NCSO, contract hold/billing; James Severson, 46, NCSO, serve jail time; Jacquelyn Harris, 33, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Mynor Deleon-Valdez, 26, INS, immigration hold; Ronda Callen, 58, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Trinity Rowland, 20, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Pedro Treto, 30, CPD, fail to appear; Shawna Springer, 42, CPD, DWUS, driving without interlock device; Lincoln Harris, 18, CPD, criminal warrant; Allyssa Boehnlein, 21, CPD, controlled substance possession meth.
