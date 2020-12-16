Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 16, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 16, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Clint Newton, 41, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Daniel Galindre, 30, CPD, criminal warrant; Michael Stevenson, 52, NCSO, fail to appear; Chance Johnson, 24, CPD, fail to comply (times 2).
