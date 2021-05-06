 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 6, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 6, 2021, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

Solomon Tegenu, 35, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Joshua Hicks, 40, CPD, possession controlled substance, powder or crystal; possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less; Bryson Manthei, 24, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation; Linda Beatty, MPD, domestic battery 1st offense; Adam Hoffman, 42, NCSO, DUI alcohol 1st offense within 10 years, compulsory auto insurance 1st offense.

