Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 8, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 8, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions
:
Christopher Clark, 34, CPD, vandalism/destroy property; Sheila Bryan, 22, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2); Aaron Pacheco, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2), fail to comply, possession with intent/deliver (times 2); Amanda Wilson, 43, CPD, fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency; Gwen Timm, 18, CPD, fail to comply; Francisco Sosa, 24, CPD, fail to comply; Steven Lashmett, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Dustin Newport, 41, MPD, fail to comply.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!