Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 29, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 29, 2021, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

Stephanie Sitting Eagle, 35, NCSO, fail to comply; Arthur Lara, 37, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Dylan Mills, 28, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Brendan Hoffman, 22, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation, marijuana possession; Mark Eisnnicher, 39, NCSO, criminal bench warrant; Christopher Young-Jones, 36, NCSO, criminal bench warrant, hold for WSP; Gerald Martin, 62, NCSO, fail to comply; Charles Winfrey, 51, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Krista Cantrell, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Kristopher Cunio, 32, CPD, DWUI; Isaac Lee, 23, NCSO, criminal warrant; Spencer Bradley, 29, CPD, domestic battery.

