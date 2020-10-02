Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., October 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated October 2, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Kelly Finnessey, 40, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jason Ford, 29, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member, bond revocation; Seth McEntee, 30, CPD, DUS driving while license suspended, insurance violation, NCIC hit, fail to comply (times 2); Jacob Bahner, 20, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Steven Seeley, 63, NCSO, domestic battery; Hermelan Gonzalez-Pancheco, 44, INS, contract hold/billing; Willis Yazzie, 34, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container; Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, public intoxication; Antonio Jurado, 33, MPD, fail to comply; Michael Brown, 60, CPD, fail to appear (times 2).
