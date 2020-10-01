Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., October 1, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated October 1, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Mark Alderton, 39, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Quinton Case, 40, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Rita Willow, 34, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Emily Nelson, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Hokashina Fast Horse, 33, CPD, marijuana possession, fail to appear, contract hold/billing; Patrick Garnhart, 20, CPD, criminal warrant; Jerri Hill, 40, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Mitchell Bernard, 33, CPD, NCIC hit; Dustin Ammerman, 20, CPD, criminal warrant; Allen Hendrickson, 32, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Chelsea Ogden, 28, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2), NCIC hit; Tyler Moore, 40, CPD, fail to appear; Paul Bennett, 41, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Christopher Walker, 33, NCSO, criminal warrant; Kelly Bertrand, 69, NCSO, DWUI, controlled substance possession; Brandin Adetoye, 39, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession.
