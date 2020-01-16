Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 16, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 16, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Kam Lopez, 36, NCSO, hold for WWC; Cruz Martinez, 20, NCSO, fail to comply; Matthew Armijo, 36, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Daniel Black, 38, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Steven Thomas, 29, NCSO, fail to comply; Joshua Beckstead, 39, USMA, contract hold/billing; Raymond Dreiling, 38, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Philip Mickelson, 32, NCSO, fail to comply; Jonathan Shatwell, 45, NCSO, fail to comply; Antonio Trujillo, 50, NCSO, hold for WSP; Danielle Rickert, 24, CPD, aggravated assault, domestic battery, NCIC hit; Carter Boltz, 18, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; David Rael, 50, CPD, driving without interlock device, compliance auto insurance, DWUS, traffic control device, fail to obey traffic control device; Nickaya Rael, 21, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession; Michael Townsend, 33, NCSO, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession (times 2), fail to comply; Amber Milby, 43, CPD, public intoxication.