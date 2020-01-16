You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate roster
View Comments
Inmate roster

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 16, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 16, 2020, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

Kam Lopez, 36, NCSO, hold for WWC; Cruz Martinez, 20, NCSO, fail to comply; Matthew Armijo, 36, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Daniel Black, 38, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Steven Thomas, 29, NCSO, fail to comply; Joshua Beckstead, 39, USMA, contract hold/billing; Raymond Dreiling, 38, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Philip Mickelson, 32, NCSO, fail to comply; Jonathan Shatwell, 45, NCSO, fail to comply; Antonio Trujillo, 50, NCSO, hold for WSP; Danielle Rickert, 24, CPD, aggravated assault, domestic battery, NCIC hit; Carter Boltz, 18, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; David Rael, 50, CPD, driving without interlock device, compliance auto insurance, DWUS, traffic control device, fail to obey traffic control device; Nickaya Rael, 21, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession; Michael Townsend, 33, NCSO, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession (times 2), fail to comply; Amber Milby, 43, CPD, public intoxication.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News