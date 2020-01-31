Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 31, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 31, 2020, visit trib.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday additions:
Trestin Pierce, 24, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Brian Nielsen, 35, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Billie Reynolds, 42, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Samuel Garrett, 50, CPD, criminal warrant; Jonathan Nall, 52, NCSO, criminal warrant; Antoine Miller, 33, CPD, hold for probation and parole, strangulation of household member, aggravated assault, domestic battery; Anthony Malone, 58, CPD, vandalism/property destruction, public intoxication.