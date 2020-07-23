Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 23, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 23, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Joseph Pullum-Martinez, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; Eric Brown, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Joshua Case, 36, CPD, DWUS, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, probation revocation by police officer; Steven Yurko, 63, MPD, fail to appear; Lisa Miller, 59, CPD, DWUI.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!