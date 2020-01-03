Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. January 3, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated December 31, 2019 and January 3, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Billie Adams, NCSO, courtesy hold ot/agency
- Dana Green, MLPD, hold for probation and parole
- Jose Martinez-Castillo, INS, immigration hold
- Jose Martinez-Monsivais, INS, immigration hold
- Levi Miller, CPD, criminal warrant (times 2)
- Ricky Agosta, CPD, hold for probation and parole
- Ty Cochrun, CPD, hold for probation and parole
- Brandi Eckman, CPD, fail to comply (times 3), fail to appear
- Brandy Cook, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license, no insurance, fail to appear
- Scott Allen, WHP, DWUI, speed too fast
- Rachael, Konkler, DWUI, open container in vehicle
- Tristan Holden, CPD, driver’s license, compl auto insurance, mirrors, hold for probation and parole
- Dexton Santillanes, CPD, public intoxication