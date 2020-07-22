Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 22, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 22, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Domenic Potenzieri, 35, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Martin Coquillette, 61, CPD, DWUI, hit and run property damage, open container in vehicle, fail to comply; Reyna Parada-Jarquin, 41, INS, immigration hold; Adam Kraft, 23, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Phoebe Soundingsides, 35, MPD, county warrant/hold for agency.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!