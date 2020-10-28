Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 28, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:Miranda Warner, 31, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Shayla Morissette, 27, MPD, controlled substance possession, NCIC hit; Issac SittingEagle, 34, NCSO, criminal warrant; Shawn Borne, 41, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Randal Hudson, 59, CPD, violate FVPA court order; Isiaha Moore, 31, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Quintin Sulzle, 32, CPD, criminal warrant; Gabriel Ingles, 24, CPD, domestic assault.
