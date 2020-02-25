You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 25, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 25, 2020, visit trib.com.

Tuesday additions:

Chelsey Saizan, 27, NCSO, fail to comply, fail to appear, courtesy hold/other agency; Erick Richardson, 29, NCSO, hold for WSP, criminal warrant; Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza, 22, NCSO, controlled substance possession; Ryan Koprowitz, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Joseph Bertrand, 61, CPD, criminal warrant; Erik Lopez, 31, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jose Hernandez-Ibarra, 36, INS, immigration hold; Omar Chavira-Varela, 37, INS, immigration hold; David Carlson, 32, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Isaiah Montiano Like, 21, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jasmine Atkins, 19, NCSO, criminal warrant; Tyann Briggs, 25, CPD, district court bench warrant, controlled substance possession meth (times 2); Matthew Thompson, 33, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News