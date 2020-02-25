Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 25, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 25, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Chelsey Saizan, 27, NCSO, fail to comply, fail to appear, courtesy hold/other agency; Erick Richardson, 29, NCSO, hold for WSP, criminal warrant; Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza, 22, NCSO, controlled substance possession; Ryan Koprowitz, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Joseph Bertrand, 61, CPD, criminal warrant; Erik Lopez, 31, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jose Hernandez-Ibarra, 36, INS, immigration hold; Omar Chavira-Varela, 37, INS, immigration hold; David Carlson, 32, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Isaiah Montiano Like, 21, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jasmine Atkins, 19, NCSO, criminal warrant; Tyann Briggs, 25, CPD, district court bench warrant, controlled substance possession meth (times 2); Matthew Thompson, 33, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency.