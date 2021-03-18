Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 18, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 18, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Ramon Wise, 49, CPD, shoplifting, hold for probation and parole; Mark Henry, 35, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Michael Henry, 26, CPD, auto burglary, burglary, larceny, fraud/credit card, controlled substance possession meth; Pamela Barnhill, 54, WHP, DWUI, two and three lane; Brendon Rosebush, 22, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth, interference with peace officer, attempt to elude, turning at intersection; Brittany Irby, 33, NCSO, fail to appear.