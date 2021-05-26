Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 26, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 26, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Anthony Johnson, CPD, domestic battery 1st offense; Braunwyn Eaby, 30, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply (times 2); David Wilson, 59, MPD, hold for probation and parole; James Samons, 39, EPD, NCIC hit; Craig Heckert, 41, CPD, criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Michael Mclaughlin, 26, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Shelby Abell, 27, NCSO, fail to comply, possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less; Parker Phillips, 19, CPD, fail to comply; David Cotton, 52, CPD, DWUI, open container sold from drive-up window.