Inmate roster
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 21, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated April 21, 2021, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

Mathew Strand, 30, WHP, violate FVPA court order; Everett Phillips, 64, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Melanie Coder, 36, CPD, property damage, assault & battery, disturbing the peace; Kelly Garriott, 58, CPD, DWUI, resisting arrest, elude police, reckless endangerment; Justina Cestnik, 46, CPD, attempts/conspire; Joseph Coffelt, 39, CPD, criminal trespass, possession of burglar’s tools; Michael Corr, 37, CPD, criminal trespass, possession of burglar’s tools.

