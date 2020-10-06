Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., October 6, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated October 6, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Jacquelyn Tuttle, 37, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Michael Walker, 23, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Zacharie Engberg, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Donald Young, 58, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Ross Lopez, 36, NCSO, criminal warrant; Jose Vargas-Sanchez, 43, INS, immigration hold; Jose Lopez-Tevera, 45, INS, immigration hold; Ashley Moyte, 28, CPD, fail to comply; Cory Frenick, 38, CPD, fail to appear; Sarah Sullivan, 20, WHP, DWUI; Jesse Pangus, 30, MPD, reckless driving, compliance auto insurance, attempt to elude, DWUS; Ashley Wall, 27, CPD, criminal warrant.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!