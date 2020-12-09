Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 9, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 9, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:Rebeca Ortiz-Valadez, 37, NCSO, criminal warrant; Joseph Murphy, 32, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Charles Milledge, 47, CPD, criminal warrant; James Wall, 49, NCDA, fail to register as sex offender; Martin Gutierrez, 46, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Damon Flanagan, 51, MPD, hold for probation and parole, fail to appear; Paden Carroll, 26, NCSO, DWUI, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, driving without interlock device; Jeffery Lafferty, 58, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Jeffrey Tanner, 50, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Jeremiah Cox, 41, WHP, controlled substance possession meth; Billy Martin, 30, WHP, controlled substance possession meth, fail to appear; Anthony Townsend, 36, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Michael Townsend, 34, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession.
