Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 23, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 23, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Nathan Bibertson, 34, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Brandy Storm, 33, CPD, criminal warrant; Kenneth Bachler, 26, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Gregory Williams, 44, CPD, criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency; Philip Dobbins, 43, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Natosha Martin, 37, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Adam McClure, 25, CPD, DWUS, possess controlled substance pill or capsule 3 grams; Cody Coker, 22, CPD, possess deadly weapon, aggravated assault; Laura Barber, 25, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Connor Tubridy, 19, CPD, reckless endangering, aggravated robbery with deadly weapon; Terance Lewallen, 32, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal; Cassandra Shattuck, 23, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal; Dillon Brown, 30, CPD, criminal warrant; David Van Norman, 58, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Raven Abbott, 28, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply.