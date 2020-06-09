Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 9, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated June 9, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:Shaw Whiteman, 36, MPD, fail to appear (times 2), resisting arrest assist person in custody; Gregorio Hernandez, 31, INS, immigration hold; Aaron Lowman, 38, NCSO, controlled substance possession, delivery of controlled substance; Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza, 23, NCSO, fail to comply; Ronald Higgins, 60, CPD, open container, public intoxication prohibited; Robert Cornelio, 24, CPD, criminal warrant; David Brown, 46, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Damon Monarco, 43, CPD, criminal trespass; Gary Chingman, 50, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Travis Doyle, 40, MPD, fail to comply (times 2); Luv Shiner, 18, CPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession.
