Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 29, March 1 and 2, 2020. Along with the inmates' names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated February 29, March 1 and 2, 2020, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Rory Meehan, 35, CPD, interfering with 911 call; Michael Gisse, 44, NCSO, serve jail time; Ann Wilson, 26, MPD, serve jail time; Myelz Jensen, 20, NCSO, fail to comply; Curry Matthiesen, 30, CPD, fail to appear; Kasha Glosser, 39, NCSO, serving weekends; Kyle Vollmer, 34, CPD, fail to comply; Christopher McCain, 30, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to appear (times 2); Nikki San Miguel, 42, WHP, DWUI, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession; Malik Alfred, 21, CPD, domestic battery; Armando Martinez, 30, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Jack Hillan, 49, CPD, suspended/revoked driver's license, open container operating vehicle, controlled substance possession meth.

Sunday additions:

  • Stetson Cartier, 22, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Austin Reeb, 20, EPD, district court bench warrant; Kavan Peppersack, 19, CPD, criminal entry, probation revocation by police officer; Monique Chavez, 37, WHP, attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, controlled substance possession.

Monday additions:

Kelly Bertagnole, 36, CPD, expc ordinance suspended/revoked driver's license; David Clinton, 51, CPD, domestic battery, interfering with 911 call, inteference with peace officer, strangulation of household member; Mark Strobel, 30, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Shayla Harris Morisette, 26, NCSO, bond revocation; Joseph Neese, 18, NCSO, fail to appear; Brian Gilbert, 43, MPD, DWUS, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver, fail to comply; Ronald Burke, 59, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, DWUI, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, registration violation, open container in vehicle; William Davis, 36, NCSO, fail to appear; Nathan Arias, 26, NCSO, criminal warrant; Joe Thies, 18, CPD, criminal entry, shoplifting, MIP state.

