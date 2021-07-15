The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 15, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 15, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Amanda Rodriguez, 36, NCSO, serve jail time; Liam Holt, 25, NCSO, serve jail time; Laura Barnes, 40, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Shalako Hopkins, 33, NCSO, fail to appear; Dylan Adkins, 19, CPD, fail to appear; Cathy Long, 49, CPD, public intoxication; Andrea Pead, 42, CPD, fail to appear; Dana Green, 38, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, interfere with peace officer; Alana Archuleta, 42, CPD, public intoxication; Erick Hernandez, 22, CPD, drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked, drive without interlock device 1st offense; James Govan, 53, CPD, fail to comply; Amy Lancaster, 27, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), possess controlled substance plant 3 ounces or less, NCIC hit.