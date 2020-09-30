Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 30, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated September 30, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Jessica Eagle, 33, EPD, domestic battery; Andrew Lucientes, 34, CPD, fail to comply; Erik Edwards, 28, CPD, fail to appear; Kristofer Nasife, 30, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to appear; Olga Varela Munoz, 19, CPD, fail to appear.
