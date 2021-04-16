 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 16, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 16, 2021, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Trinity Rowland, 20, CPD, fail to comply; Carlos Salazar, 46, NCSO, bond revocation; Levi Miller, 35, CPD, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant; Timothy Russell, 53, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Adriena Medina, 37, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Michael Downing, 59, NCSO, criminal bench warrant, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant (times 2), bond revocation; Gregory Williams, 44, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to appear; Jordan Flock, 27, NCSO, hold for WSP; Antonio Harrington, 19, CPD, controlled substance possession, sun screening devices, carry concealed weapon; Kyle Knight, 21, MPD, fail to comply; Ernie Montoya, 50, CPD, DUI; Alana Archuleta, 41, CPD, parks alcohol and public intoxication; Tallon Stewart, 19, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Jonathan Palato, 31, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency.

