Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 2, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 2, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
John Thellmann, 39, CPD, trespassing; Dillon Brown, 29, NCSO, serve jail time; Quinton Case, 40, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Donald Smith, 56, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Bradley Allgeier, 49, MPD, fail to comply; Daniel Closs, 65, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container; Kevin Ridl, 55, CPD, fail to comply; Bryan Dunihoo, 45, NCSO, serve jail time; Zachary Bryan, 28, CPD, compliance auto insurance, registration violation, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth; John Gilbert, 39, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Danny Pickett, 64, CPD, fail to comply; Russell Frerichs, 43, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Gina Chavis, 33, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Brinden Longest, 30, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, public intoxication.
