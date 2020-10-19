Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 17, 18, and 19, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 17, 18, and 19, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Elicia Maldonado, 30, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Brandy Loague, 32, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Paul Hodges, 31, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency; Misty Chase, 39, CPD, DWUI, compliance auto insurance, controlled substance possession; Anna Otterholt, 39, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Bryan Hackleman, 35, CPD, hold for probation and parole; James Marshall, 29, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Matthew Seger, 63, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Dayton Houseton, 19, MPD, DWUI, MIP alcohol, open container; Breanna Burd, 18, CPD, domestic battery.
Sunday additions:
- Thomas Tracy, 61, NCSO, serving weekends; Ian Gray, 55, CPD, criminal entry, interference with peace officer, vandalism/destruction of property; Jill Deane, 61, CPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device; Curtis Jenkins, 39, CPD, public intoxication, assault & battery.
Monday additions:
Shane Sternberg, 37, WHP, 65 mph in other location, compliance auto insurance, driving without interlock device, DWUS, fail to comply; Little Fawn Lebeau, 37, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Jessica Cox, 37, NCSO, criminal warrant, fail to appear (times 2); Rondell Guina, 33, CPD, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, controlled substance possession meth, possession with intent to deliver, controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!